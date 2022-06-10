Advertisement

Deputies search for person who apparently threw neglected dog over fence

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to find the person who apparently threw a neglected dog over a fence at the Tri-County Animal Rescue.

The Shih Tzu was found by a Tri-County Animal Rescue volunteer along the fence line on the north side of the property early Wednesday.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the dog could barely stand and was found inside the locked gate. She said the dog wasn't microchipped and had no collar.

Veterinarians, who named the dog "Parker," said the Shih Tzu has been neglected for a long time and required immediate surgery. She is now recovering at the facility.

"We're asking for your help," deputies said on Twitter. "This is animal cruelty."

