FWC wildlife officer killed in St. Lucie County wrong-way crash identified

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A Florida wildlife officer killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Lucie County on Thursday has been identified.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday morning tweeted his condolences to the family of fallen Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission senior investigator Kyle Patterson.

DeSantis said Patterson "will be remembered for his dedication to conservation and protecting our communities."

Earlier on Friday, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles identified the deceased officer as Patterson, posting on Facebook that "Our hearts are with the MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife family and loved ones of fallen FWC Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson as they mourn this tragic loss. Thank you for your service."

Our hearts are with the MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife family and loved ones of fallen FWC Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson as they mourn this tragic loss. Thank you for your service.🖤

Posted by Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles on Friday, June 10, 2022

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 24-year-old woman from Tampa was driving a Kia sedan the wrong way — eastbound in the westbound lanes of Okeechobee Road — and collided head-on with an unmarked FWC vehicle, a Ford pickup truck, around 12 p.m. Thursday.

Patterson, 35, who was on duty and driving the FWC vehicle, was flown to a hospital and pronounced dead. Officials said Patterson had a wife and small children.

The driver of the Kia also died in the wreck.

The scene of a deadly wrong-way crash on Okeechobee Road in St. Lucie County on June 9, 2022.
The scene of a deadly wrong-way crash on Okeechobee Road in St. Lucie County on June 9, 2022.

The FWC released a statement Thursday, saying the agency is heartbroken and "we ask everyone for their support and prayers for his family, friends and all of our FWC officers who are incredibly saddened by his death. Florida has lost a hero for public safety and conservation today."

At a news conference Thursday, FWC Major Justin Bonds called Patterson a "true hero" who "has done a lot for the agency, for the citizens of the state of Florida."

The crash remains under investigation.

