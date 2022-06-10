Advertisement

International Polo Club Palm Beach sold, to undergo name change

Players on the Audi polo team ride their horses onto the field during the semifinals of the...
Players on the Audi polo team ride their horses onto the field during the semifinals of the U.S. Open Polo Championships at the International Polo Club Palm Beach in Wellington, Fla., Thursday, April 23, 2009. Twenty-one polo horses from the Venezuelan-owned team Lechuza died Sunday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The International Polo Club Palm Beach in Wellington has been acquired by the United States Polo Association.

USPA Chairman Stewart Armstrong and Mark Bellissimo, managing partner of Wellington Equestrian Partners, inked a deal that gives the USPA one of the world's largest polo competition fields, the USPA announced Wednesday.

With the sale comes a name change – the USPA National Polo Center-Wellington.

Included in the sale is all 161 acres, its social club and facilities, including a swimming pool, gym and tennis courts.

The USPA said in a statement that it hopes to make Wellington "serve as the permanent center of polo in America and set the standard for excellence in polo."

It also plans to open the annual Wellington polo season in October, beginning with the Federation of International Polo World Championship.

