Lakeside Medical Center ending newborn delivery unit

Lakeside Medical Center near Belle Glade is discontinuing its labor and delivery unit.

The change leaves the nearest option for expecting mothers about 25 miles to the east at Palms West Hospital near Royal Palm Beach.

Lakeside Medical Center is a big part of the health care for people who live in the western communities of Palm Beach County.

Officials said the decision was made because of a big drop-off in deliveries at the hospital. They said more expecting moms are traveling to the metro areas of central Palm Beach County to deliver their newborns.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County, which runs Lakeside Medical Center, said they are taking steps to assist soon-to-be moms.

Tammy Jackson-Moore explains why she still believes adequate services will be available to expecting mothers in western Palm Beach County despite the changes at Lakeside Medical Center.

That includes offering 24/7 midwife coverage, enhancing prenatal care for women and offering emergency ambulance service for mom and baby to Palms West Hospital.

"I was a little upset when I heard about it, but then I started looking at some of the factors and then some of the things we put in place to make certain that those mothers that are present at our hospital — and ready to deliver — we're able to provide that service for them," Tammy Jackson-Moore, Palm Beach County Health Care District Board Member, said. "I would not be sitting on the board if I thought that we would not be able to take care of mother and baby if she presented herself at the hospital."

Emergency services will still be available at Lakeside Medical Center for women in labor, but the formal delivery unit is going away.

