Subdivision project hits snag in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Plans to build a subdivision on Riviera Beach’s only public golf course have hit a snag.

The city’s planning and zoning board rejected a plan to rezone the Lone Pine Golf Club, which would have allowed developers to build a 260-home subdivision.

The zoning board’s chairman said he voted against the project because Riviera Beach does not have enough green space.

The city council is expected to make a final decision on the matter this summer.

Some neighbors who live near the golf course said a subdivision would create more traffic and lower their property values.

