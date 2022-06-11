March For Our Lives in Parkland draws thousands

More than 400 communities across the US held “March for Our Lives” rallies on Saturday, but few received more attention than the one in Parkland, Florida.

More than four years after a teen gunman walked into Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School and murdered 17 teachers and students, the sorrow and fear remains.

“People are scared to go to school, people are scared to go outside,” said Sari Kaufman, a Yale University student who was a sophomore at Stoneman Douglas during the mass murder.

“Who here is angry that our representatives do nothing, while children die in the streets and in our schools?” Kaufman asked the crowd, while thousands of hands were raised to approving cheers.

Stoneman Douglas teacher Sara Lerner told the crowd they don’t need the thoughts and prayers of their elected officials.

“We need policy,” she said. “We need change. And we need action.”

Action to 18-year-old Bailey Srbrenik who attended the rally, means who he’ll support as he is a first time voter in the upcoming elections.

“I would not vote for a candidate who takes money from the N.R.A.,” said Srbrenik who was a student at the Middle School next to Stoneman Douglas High during that tragic day in 2018

“I had to hide in my classroom for three hours,” Sbrenik said. “And it definitely affected me.”

After a series of fiery speeches, the actual march began, and at one point it passed by the shadow of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.

Sari Kaufman led the march of young activists.

Older ones registered new voters at a tent staffed by the Broward County League of Women Voters.

The line of marchers numbered in the thousands. Sari Kaufman hopes the momentum of activism carries into the November elections but warned her peers not to be distracted by elected officials who change the subject, when proposals for new gun restrictions are on the table.

“There’s a lot of other issues,” she said, “But gun violence is an important issue, and people will be scared if we don’t solve it.”

