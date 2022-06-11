Advertisement

Owls leaving nest for AAC in 2023

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, the American Athletic Conference logo is displayed...
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, the American Athletic Conference logo is displayed before during the championship NCAA college football game between Houston and Temple in Houston. Six schools from Conference USA — UAB, UTSA, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic — have applied for membership with the AAC and are expected to be accepted by the end of the week, according to two people with knowledge of the process who spoke with The Associated Press, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida Atlantic is officially joining the American Athletic Conference next year.

The school announced Friday that it will officially notify Conference USA of its intention to leave after the 2022-23 athletic calendar.

"We are incredibly excited about our future in the American Athletic Conference," FAU President John Kelly said in a statement. "Florida Atlantic has gained national recognition for academic and athletic excellence, and membership in the American will help propel the university to the next level. We look forward to welcoming our new conference rivals and their fans to beautiful Boca Raton."

FAU announced in October that it was leaving C-USA for the AAC, along with Charlotte, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA.

The announcement puts to bed any uncertainty about how long the Owls would spend as a C-USA lame duck.

RELATED: Here's what FAU's final football schedule in C-USA looks like

"Florida Atlantic Athletics has an extremely bright future," FAU athletic director Brian White said in a statement. "Today, we have more clarity on that future, which is exciting to everyone associated with the Owls. We look forward to our final year in Conference USA, while also continuing our diligent work in preparation to join the American."

The Owls have been members of C-USA since 2013, winning conference championships in football in 2017 and 2019 under current Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin.

They also won a Sun Belt Conference championship under legendary head coach Howard Schnellenberger in 2007. FAU was in the Sun Belt from 2005 through the 2012-13 athletic year.

FAU will begin its membership in the AAC effective July 1, 2023.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Driver dies after Brightline train crashes into vehicles on tracks
FWC officer killed in wrong-way crash in St. Lucie County
Wave of homeowners forced to use Citizens Insurance
FWC wildlife officer killed in St. Lucie County wrong-way crash identified
Several Port St. Lucie homes damaged by possible tornado

Latest News

Subdivision project hits snag in Riviera Beach
Police: Man who died in lake with gators missing 3 limbs
Blind graduate inspiring fellow G-Star classmates
Players on the Audi polo team ride their horses onto the field during the semifinals of the...
International Polo Club Palm Beach sold, to undergo name change