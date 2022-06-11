Vigil takes place for fallen FWC officer

Family, friends and kids whose lives were impacted by one man, Fish and Wildlife Commission Investigator Kyle Patterson, showed up at a vigil on Friday — one day after he died in a crash.

There were tears and hugs of comfort.

One by one people took turns to help dig a hole for a cross that will stand in honor of the 35-year-old Patterson. It was branded with his initials K.P.

Those who knew him best spoke a few words of love and remembrance.

"He was one of the biggest kids at heart and he had a passion that everybody's child learned," one woman said.

Curtis Chancey could only speak about his friend and his family in a few words.

"Kyle was just, he's just, he and his family are just phenomenal, great people," he said.

On Thursday, authorities say a 24-year-old Tampa woman was driving her green Kia sedan eastbound in the Wwestbound lanes of Okeechobee Road. At the same time, Patterson was in an unmarked Ford truck when both vehicles collided head-on. YEAR-

Neither driver survived.

Yemin Rodriguez says she met Patterson when she joined Future Farmers of America.

"And ever since we've been close. He's like a second father figure to me," she said.

She says she heard the news of the crash and didn't believe it at first.

"I literally drove past the same road where it all happened. So honestly, I couldn't believe it. I was just there how could it happen. Honestly, I feel broken," she said.

Rodriguez isn't alone in her feelings. Many at the vigil say there's a sense of loss that simply can't be replaced.

