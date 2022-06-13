AAA: Average gas price reaches $5 gallon in Palm Beach Co.

Gas prices continue to climb higher in Florida as the summer driving season heats up.

Palm Beach County became the first county in the state Monday to pay an average of $5 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The average price of gas in Florida now stands at $4.89, which is 12 cents lower than the national average of $5.01.

Florida's average price for gas set another record high after increasing 13 cents per gallon during the past week.

Average gas prices in South Florida, Treasure Coast:

Palm Beach County: $5.02

Martin County: $4.95

St. Lucie County: $4.91

Indian River County: $4.92

Okeechobee County: $4.91

Broward County: $4.93

Miami-Dade County: $4.91



"The unprecedented pain at the pump continues to worsen after oil prices reached new multi-month highs last week," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. "The continued uncertainty surrounding global supply and demand has made it extremely difficult to pin down any realistic expectations on when drivers will see meaningful relief from sky-high gas prices."

Florida gas prices are now 65% more expensive than a year ago.

High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, on May 24, 2022. The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever. Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday, June 11, was $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.

On average it costs $72 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas, which is $28 more than what drivers paid this time last year.

The average price of gas is currently above $5 a gallon in 21 states and the District of Columbia, AAA said Monday.

The price of oil per barrel in the U.S. climbed Friday to $120.67. This is still about $25 cheaper than the record high of $145.29 per barrel in July 2008.

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2%

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy

