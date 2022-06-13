Downtown West Palm Beach is looking for 'The Next Big Thing'

The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority is launching a call for placemakers, artists and innovators to create an exciting, new, large-scale urban experience in the heart of the city.

Officials are inviting creators to come up with a family-friendly, interactive experience that drives community engagement through a unique outdoor event.

Submissions are due on July 15.

For more information, visit DowntownWPB.com/RFP.

