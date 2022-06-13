Advertisement

Downtown West Palm Beach is looking for 'The Next Big Thing'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority is launching a call for placemakers, artists and innovators to create an exciting, new, large-scale urban experience in the heart of the city.

Officials are inviting creators to come up with a family-friendly, interactive experience that drives community engagement through a unique outdoor event.

Submissions are due on July 15.

For more information, visit DowntownWPB.com/RFP.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Delray Beach comes alive with Pride
Iconic Falcon House + Bar returns to Delray Beach
Police: Boy accidentally shot, killed by family member
‘March For Our Lives’ in Parkland draws thousands
Police: Man who died in lake with gators missing 3 limbs

Latest News

Palm Beach Co. judge nominated to fill Supreme Court vacancy
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Black bear spotted in Jupiter Farms backyard
AAA: Average gas price reaches $5 gallon in Palm Beach Co.