Drownings up in Palm Beach County

Drownings are up in Palm Beach County this year compared to a year ago.

According to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner, there were 11 drownings between Jan. 1 and May 31 of 2021, but 16 between the same time frame this year, an increase of 45%.

2021 to 2022 Initial Palm Beach County YOY case comparison of homicides, suicides, drug ODs and drownings for January 1st through May 31st.



Homicides up 11% - Suicides up 8%

Drug Overdoses down 2% - Drownings up 45%. pic.twitter.com/mpRNdpU9RR — Palm Beach County Medical Examiner (@District15ME) June 8, 2022

Year over year, homicides in Palm Beach County are up — 35 between Jan. 1 and May 31 of 2021, and 39 this year — as are suicides, with 95 in 2021 compared to 103 in 2022.

Drug overdoses, however, are down 2%, with 233 between January and May of last year and 227 during the same time period this year.

