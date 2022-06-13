Advertisement

Investigators try to determine cause of vehicle fires

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Investigators are trying to determine how two vehicles caught fire Sunday afternoon in a Wellington parking lot.

The vehicle fires were reported shortly before 1 p.m. in the 900 block of State Road 7.

When firefighters arrived, they found two vehicles burning and extinguished the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fires was under investigation.

