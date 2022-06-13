Advertisement

Palm Beach Co. judge nominated to fill Supreme Court vacancy

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Palm Beach County circuit judge is once again being considered to serve on Florida's highest court — two years after Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to appoint her in 2020.

The Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission announced Monday they have nominated Renatha Francis and five other applicants for the governor's consideration.

The nominees were chosen to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Lakeland native Justice Alan Lawson. Lawson has served as a justice on Florida's Supreme Court since 2016.

A total of 17 people applied to fill the at-large vacancy on the court.

Gov. Ron DeSantis defends his decision to appoint Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis...
Gov. Ron DeSantis defends his decision to appoint Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis (left) to the Florida Supreme Court, Sept. 9, 2020, in Miramar, Fla.

Francis made headlines in May 2020 when DeSantis appointed Francis to serve on the state's supreme court.

However, just three months later, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that the governor exceeded his authority because he appointed Francis before she was eligible.

In a 5-0 ruling, the court said the Republican governor's appointment of Francis was invalid because she had not been a member of the Florida Bar for 10 years, as required by the state Constitution.

Francis was four months shy of meeting that requirement when DeSantis appointed her in May 2020. She was admitted to the Florida Bar on Sept. 24, 2010.

The governor later appointed Orange County Judge Jamie Grosshans on Sept. 14, 2020, to replace Francis.

Besides Francis, below is the list of other applicants named Monday by the commission:

  • Denise Harle
  • Robert Long
  • Anne-Leigh Gaylord Moe
  • Meredith Sasso
  • Adam Tanenbaum

Francis, born in Jamaica, would be the first Caribbean-American to sit on the Florida Supreme Court. She moved to Florida after running two businesses in Jamaica.

If DeSantis appoints her, Francis would become the only Black justice currently serving on the court and just the second female alongside Grosshans.

Lawson, an appointee of Gov. Rick Scott, announced his retirement last month. He is set to leave the bench Aug. 31.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Delray Beach comes alive with Pride
Iconic Falcon House + Bar returns to Delray Beach
Police: Boy accidentally shot, killed by family member
‘March For Our Lives’ in Parkland draws thousands
Police: Man who died in lake with gators missing 3 limbs

Latest News

Downtown West Palm Beach is looking for 'The Next Big Thing'
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Black bear spotted in Jupiter Farms backyard
AAA: Average gas price reaches $5 gallon in Palm Beach Co.