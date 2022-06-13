Police: Boy accidentally shot, killed by family member

A boy was killed in an accidental shooting Saturday night in Pembroke Pines.

According to the Pembroke Pines Police Department, a woman was handling a gun in a home in the Coconut Reef neighborhood when it discharged. Police said the bullet fatally struck the child.

"Both individuals are family members," police said in a Facebook post. "The firearm was discharged unintentionally due to negligence and mishandling."

When police arrived shortly before 6:30 p.m., they found the boy with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead.

Police didn't reveal the boy's age.

Once police conclude their investigation, the state attorney's office could file charges.

Scripps Only Content 2022