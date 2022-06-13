Advertisement

Port St. Lucie residents could receive 'credits' due to ongoing trash pickup issues

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Port St. Lucie residents who have been dealing with months of waste collection issues could soon see some money headed their way.

According to Monday night's agenda, "the Mayor has requested that the Council have a discussion regarding the possibility of credits being issued to city residents due to performance issues."

The funds would be worked into the FY 2022-2023 budget.

Specifics on how the money would be distributed and how much it would be will likely be discussed at Monday night's meeting.

This comes after the city's current service, Waste Pro, missed pick-ups sometimes weeks at a time. The City Council awarded a new contract to FCC Environmental Services Florida to service the city's more than 214,000 residents.

City officials said in February and March alone they received more than 4,200 calls from residents complaining about the current service by now-former company Waste Pro.

The City Council meeting is set for 6:30 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Delray Beach comes alive with Pride
Iconic Falcon House + Bar returns to Delray Beach
‘March For Our Lives’ in Parkland draws thousands
Police: Man who died in lake with gators missing 3 limbs
Suspect, 19, wounded in deputy-involved shooting in Gifford

Latest News

West Palm Beach restaurant makes changes due to inflation
Taddeo endorses Crist for governor after leaving race
Investigators try to determine cause of vehicle fires
1 dead in fire at Palm Beach Country Estates home