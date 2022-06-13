Advertisement

Toby Keith says he has stomach cancer

Toby Keith performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank...
Toby Keith performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Country music star Toby Keith said he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall.

The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months. The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8.

He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family.

The status of Keith's performances for the remainder of this year wasn't immediately clear.

His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. His publicist, Elaine Schock, said some tour dates will be canceled.

