Town of Lake Park seeking public input on mobility plan

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Town of Lake Park wants your input on a new mobility plan.

The plan will focus on safely moving people, whether they choose to drive their cars or select another mode of transportation, such as walking, cycling, transit, or new mobility technology.

In order to create a community vision for how people travel, the town is conducting an online survey and hosting in-person meetings.

The survey is available online here.

The in-person meeting will be held on June 25 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber at Town Hall.

To learn more about the plan, click here.

