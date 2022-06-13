Advertisement

Women accused of abusing children with metal knuckles, sheriff’s office says

Natalie Childress (left) and Jessica Sanders (right) were charged for felony child abuse.
Natalie Childress (left) and Jessica Sanders (right) were charged for felony child abuse.(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – Two women in North Carolina were arrested and charged with felony child abuse, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Natalie “Shane” Childress is accused of intentionally hitting children in her care with a pair of metal knuckles, inflicting serious physical harm.

The children’s mother, Jessica Renee Sanders, told Child Protective Services the children were not home when investigators went to the house to assess the abuse.

Deputies arrived at the residence, however, and found the children hiding.

Due to the children’s injuries, deputies requested EMS and the Burke County Criminal Investigation Division.

Authorities say the children were taken to a children’s hospital abuse and trauma center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delray Beach comes alive with Pride
Iconic Falcon House + Bar returns to Delray Beach
Police: Boy accidentally shot, killed by family member
‘March For Our Lives’ in Parkland draws thousands
Police: Man who died in lake with gators missing 3 limbs

Latest News

Actor Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the...
Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame jury in Depp libel case
Black bear spotted in Jupiter Farms backyard
AAA: Average gas price reaches $5 gallon in Palm Beach Co.
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey to face London court on sexual offense charges
House panel co-chair Liz Cheney said ‘inebriated’ Rudy Giuliani told former President Donald...
Cheney: Trump followed 'inebriated' Giuliani's advice