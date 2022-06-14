Freight train crashes into pickup truck stuck on railroad tracks in Port St. Lucie

Authorities are investigating after a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman got their pickup truck stuck in the sand, while driving along railroad tracks.

Port St. Lucie Police Department, St. Lucie County Fire District and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Saturday at around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Walton Road and Indian River Drive.

Preliminary investigation revealed the couple attempted to dig out the truck, when they saw a train traveling southbound toward them. The man and woman were able to escape before the cargo train struck the rear of their truck.

No one was injured.

The crash closed the roadway was closed for about six hours until the scene was cleared.

The Florida East Coast Railway is investigating.

