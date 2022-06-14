Advertisement

Indian River Co. sheriff to release video of deputy-involved shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office plans to release footage Tuesday that shows the moments when deputies shot a 19-year-old man following a traffic stop this past weekend.

Officials have scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss the incident.

The deputy-involved shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday after a traffic stop near 45th Street and 30th Avenue in Gifford.

Officials said they stopped a vehicle after they believed the occupants were involved in an early-morning shooting on 33rd Avenue.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said his deputies told individuals in the car not to touch a gun in the vehicle. However, they said a 19-year-old man did just that and tried to run away, resulting in deputies firing and injuring him.

WPTV spoke Monday with the head of the NAACP in Indian River County, who questioned the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The 19-year-old man who was shot is hospitalized in stable condition. His name has not been released, but Flowers said he was a felon who was on probation.

The four deputies involved in the shooting are currently on paid administrative leave.

Scripps Only Content 2022

