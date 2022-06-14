Advertisement

Palm Beach Atlantic University student brews up coffee business

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Palm Beach Atlantic University student is growing his business serving up cold brew coffee.

Sam Lenes began brewing cold brew coffee out of his dorm room and selling it out of his backpack late at night in the library, according to the university.

Two years later, Lenes has stopped brewing coffee in his dorm room and has since grown his business.

Rolling Hills Cold Brew coffee can be found at Palm Beach Atlantic University, University of...
Rolling Hills Cold Brew coffee can be found at Palm Beach Atlantic University, University of South Florida and Celis Produce Stores.

His coffee is now for sale at the Palm Beach Atlantic University’s student center, University of South Florida, and Celis Produce stores.

When Lenes is not making cold brew or taking finance classes, he’s running cross country, the university says.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Palm Beach Co. judge nominated to fill Supreme Court vacancy
Black bear spotted in Jupiter Farms backyard
Port St. Lucie residents could receive ‘credits’ due to ongoing trash pickup issues
Indian River Co. sheriff releases video of deputy-involved shooting
Police: Boy accidentally shot, killed by family member

Latest News

Detectives search for woman's body believed dumped in Intracoastal Waterway
Trial begins for suspect in pool fraud scheme
Belle Glade mayor vows to help residents of rooming house
Groundbreaking ceremony for new high school in Indiantown