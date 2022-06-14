South Florida teen accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools

In an amazing feat of academic excellence, a South Florida teen has been accepted into all eight Ivy League schools, plus seven other universities.

In late fall, Ashley Adirika applied to every Ivy League university.

Then, on Ivy Day, the spring day when the prestigious schools all announce their first-year admission, Adirika opened eight tabs on her computer.

One acceptance letter popped up, then another and another.

The 17-year-old had gotten into Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale.

The Florida teen, whose mother emigrated to the U.S. from Nigeria three decades ago, graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School this month.

Adirika was also accepted to seven other top schools, including Stanford, Vanderbilt and Emory, according to a CNN report.

Among all of these highly-selective schools, the teen has decided to attend Harvard and major in government this fall.

Scripps Only Content 2022