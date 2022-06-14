Advertisement

Stalled train shuts down Forest Hill Boulevard in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Part of Forest Hill Boulevard in West Palm Beach is shut down Tuesday morning because a two-mile-long freight train with a brake problem is stopped on the tracks, police said.

The West Palm Beach Police Department tweeted around 10:30 a.m. that the CSX train crossing on Forest Hill Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95, is closed.

A freight train is "stopped on the tracks with a brake malfunction," police said.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: WPTV First Alert Traffic

No details have been released as to when the brake issue may be repaired.

Drivers going north are advised to exit at 10th Avenue North, and drivers heading south are advised to exit at Southern Boulevard or Summit Boulevard, then take Congress Avenue to travel north and south.

A police department spokesman said no one is hurt.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Palm Beach Co. judge nominated to fill Supreme Court vacancy
Port St. Lucie residents could receive ‘credits’ due to ongoing trash pickup issues
Black bear spotted in Jupiter Farms backyard
Police: Boy accidentally shot, killed by family member

Latest News

Palm Beach County schools seek applicants with more openings than ever
Drowning deaths up 91% in Palm Beach County
Belle Glade residents fear eviction after new property owners take over
Port St. Lucie to consider credit for Waste Pro customers