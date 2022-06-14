Stalled train shuts down Forest Hill Boulevard in West Palm Beach

Part of Forest Hill Boulevard in West Palm Beach is shut down Tuesday morning because a two-mile-long freight train with a brake problem is stopped on the tracks, police said.

The West Palm Beach Police Department tweeted around 10:30 a.m. that the CSX train crossing on Forest Hill Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95, is closed.

A freight train is "stopped on the tracks with a brake malfunction," police said.

No details have been released as to when the brake issue may be repaired.

Drivers going north are advised to exit at 10th Avenue North, and drivers heading south are advised to exit at Southern Boulevard or Summit Boulevard, then take Congress Avenue to travel north and south.

A police department spokesman said no one is hurt.

