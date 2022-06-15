Advertisement

FBI joins search for missing 12-year-old Boynton Beach runaway boy

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The FBI is now involved in the search for a missing 12-year-old boy who ran away from his Boynton Beach home on Sunday.

Police said Yvens Clervoir has run away eight times since March. However, he usually returns after only a few hours, and in this latest case, Clervoir has been gone for three days.

FBI field crews have joined the search for Clervoir, meeting with Boynton Beach police on Wednesday.

Police said Clervoir ran away from his home on Northeast 11th Avenue on Sunday afternoon and may be traveling on a black bicycle.

"We don’t think he’s in danger, but he is struggling with some personal issues right now," Det. Rachel Moccia said Wednesday. "We did place him into a residential facility. So once he’s recovered, he’ll be taken there."

Detectives said Clervoir is known to frequent the following areas:

  • 400 block of Northeast 11th Avenue
  • 100 block of Northeast 6th Avenue
  • 200 block of Northeast 10th Avenue
  • North Railroad Avenue and Northeast 13th Avenue
  • Canal near Palmetto Green Park
  • C-16 canal bank and bridge area
  • 561 East Ridge Circle
  • Underneath semi-trucks near 900 North Railroad Avenue
Yvens Clervoir
Yvens Clervoir

"With the circumstances being a little different than they have in the past with him not returning home, we’re a little more alerted now," Moccia said. "So we want to get every resource we possibly can to help."

Those resources include searches on the ground and in the air, along with the use of bloodhounds.

Detectives have been handing out flyers with Clervoir's photo on them, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Children and Families are both involved in the search and investigation.

Moccia said police don't think Clervoir — who speaks English and Creole — was abducted.

"This is something he’s done in the past. Just this time he didn’t come home," Moccia said.

If you've seen Clervoir, please call 911 or Sgt. Astrel Labbe at 561-350-9204.

