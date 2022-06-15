Martin Co. sheriff's deputies stop wrong-way driver on I-95

There were some tense moments on Interstate 95 in Martin County overnight as deputies quickly took action to prevent a tragedy on Interstate 95.

The sheriff's office released dashcam video of deputies stopping a vehicle that was driving the wrong way on the interstate at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said Darian Curbelo, 26, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate.

The video shows Curbelo narrowly missed an oncoming motorist.

"Deputies were concerned that he would seriously injure or kill someone did everything they could to stop him and risked their own lives doing so," a post on the Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said.

At one point, they said Curbelo drove into a rest area. As deputy vehicles approached the car, Curbelo drove toward them head-on.

The sheriff's office said they were able to keep Curbelo on the shoulder, box him in and bring his vehicle to a stop.

Curbelo was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

Authorities said his blood alcohol content was nearly three times over the legal limit.

