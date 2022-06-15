Advertisement

Pride flag raised at West Palm Beach Police Department

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
A Pride flag was hoisted Wednesday morning at the West Palm Beach Police Department in honor of Pride month.

The West Palm Beach Police Department Honor Guard Unit was joined by command staff, elected officials and representatives from the LGBTQ+ community for the flag raising.

"Since 1994 the city of West Palm Beach has taken an active role in protecting and preventing the discrimination of the LGBTQ+ community as well as people of other races," said Sergeant Craig Davis. "Our city continues to be a very active role model for other cities to follow as well as a real advocate for the city and the community we serve."

The flag will be flown until the conclusion of Pride month on June 30, 2022.

