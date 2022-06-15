Rabbi explains impetus for abortion lawsuit against state

A Palm Beach County rabbi is leading a legal challenge to keep abortion rights in Florida, and he's citing religious freedom.

Rabbi Barry Silver filed a lawsuit this month in Tallahassee against Florida's new 15-week abortion law, which is set to take effect July 1.

Read the lawsuit below:

The rabbi, who is also an attorney, said Jewish law is clear on protecting the mother.

"Jewish law says not only is a woman entitled to an abortion, if it's necessary to protect her health, her well-being," Silver said. "It's not just that she's entitled, she's required. She cannot sacrifice herself for the fetus."

Florida's new abortion law does not have exceptions for rape or incest but does have exceptions if the mother's health is at risk.

