Advertisement

Rabbi explains impetus for abortion lawsuit against state

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Palm Beach County rabbi is leading a legal challenge to keep abortion rights in Florida, and he's citing religious freedom.

Rabbi Barry Silver filed a lawsuit this month in Tallahassee against Florida's new 15-week abortion law, which is set to take effect July 1.

Read the lawsuit below:

The rabbi, who is also an attorney, said Jewish law is clear on protecting the mother.

"Jewish law says not only is a woman entitled to an abortion, if it's necessary to protect her health, her well-being," Silver said. "It's not just that she's entitled, she's required. She cannot sacrifice herself for the fetus."

Florida's new abortion law does not have exceptions for rape or incest but does have exceptions if the mother's health is at risk.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

For now, the pool noodle seems to be the only thing that stands between Toby Wilson mowing his...
WATCH: Man fends off pet emu with pool noodle
Indian River Co. sheriff releases video of deputy-involved shooting
Palm Beach Co. judge nominated to fill Supreme Court vacancy
Feds: South Fla. man arrested after trying to flee to Cuba on Jet Ski
Trial begins for suspect in pool fraud scheme

Latest News

Property owner to stop eviction process on Belle Glade rooming house residents
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland,...
FDA advisory panel recommends Moderna, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines for youngest children
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
Salvation Army of Palm Beach County offering discount at family stores