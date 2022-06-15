Advertisement

Salvation Army of Palm Beach County offering discount at family stores

By WPTV - Staff
Jun. 15, 2022
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is reducing thrift store prices during the month of July to help local families overcome financial difficulties.

The 25% discount will be offered at their two family stores located in West Palm Beach and Lake Worth.

The Salvation Army Family Store located in West Palm Beach.
The organization says they are reducing prices to help families deal with increasing costs for clothing, furniture, and appliances created by rising inflation and the nation’s current financial crisis.

“We are always looking for impactful ways to serve those with the most need in our community,” said Major James Hall, The Salvation Army’s Area Commander.

To learn more about The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, click here.

