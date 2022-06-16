Advertisement

Florida the only state to not order Covid vaccines for kids under 5

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisers gave a thumbs-up to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for children under 5.

If all the regulatory steps are cleared, shots should be available next week, but not in Florida.

Florida is the only state in the nation that hasn't placed an order with the federal government for doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for young children.

“The Florida Department of Health has made it clear to the federal government that states do not need to be involved in the convoluted vaccine distribution process, especially when the federal government has a track record of developing inconsistent and unsustainable COVID-19 policies,” the department said.

The Florida Department of Health said the state was choosing not to order vaccines from the federal government and instead leaving it to individual doctors to request vaccines directly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 442 children under five years old have died from COVID-19.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

For now, the pool noodle seems to be the only thing that stands between Toby Wilson mowing his...
WATCH: Man fends off pet emu with pool noodle
A 15-year-old is among four dead in a Florida murder-suicide.
Teen among 4 killed in Florida murder-suicide
Property owner to stop eviction process on Belle Glade rooming house residents
Trial begins for suspect in pool fraud scheme
Freight train crashes into pickup truck stuck on railroad tracks in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

Neighbors react as they search for missing Boynton Beach boy
FILE - This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of "The Last Stand"...
Bam Margera missing after leaving court-appointed rehab in Delray Beach
Martin Co. sheriff's deputies stop wrong-way driver on I-95
What does latest interest rate hike mean for consumers?