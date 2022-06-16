Advertisement

Florida's Python Challenge to take place in August

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Florida's governor announced Thursday the state's annual Python Challenge will be held from Aug. 5 to 14.

Registration is now open for the 10-day event, which aims to remove invasive Burmese pythons from the wild.

"The Everglades is one of the world’s most prized natural resources, and we have invested record funding for Everglades restoration projects, including record funding for removal of invasive Burmese pythons which wreak havoc on the ecosystem," Gov. Ron DeSantis said. "Because of this focus, we have removed record numbers of invasive pythons from the Everglades."

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces annual python hunt

Last year, participants removed 223 invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

Anyone who registers this year will be required to take online training and can win thousands of dollars during the challenge.

To register for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge, click here.

