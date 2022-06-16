Advertisement

Boynton Beach police to give update on search for missing 12-year-old boy

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Boynton Beach police will provide an update Thursday on the search for a missing 12-year-old runaway boy, who's been missing for four days.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday issued a Missing Child Alert for Yvens Clervoir, 12, who ran away from his home in the 400 block of Northeast 11th Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

The FBI, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, and Florida Department of Children and Families are all involved in the search and investigation.

Photo of Yvens Clervoir, 12, supplied by the Boynton Beach Police Department.
CONTINUING COVERAGE: FBI joins search for missing 12-year-old Boynton Beach runaway boy

The Boynton Beach Police Department is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday to provide an update on the search.

