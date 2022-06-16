Missing 12-year-old boy in Lake Worth Beach found safe

A 12-year-old boy who was missing in Lake Worth Beach has been found safe, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon.

Officials said earlier in the day that the child, Miguel Serapio, was a runaway.

The sheriff's office tweeted at 1:07 p.m. that Miguel was "no longer missing."

The agency did not offer any other details but said he was back home.

Great news! Miguel is no longer missing. https://t.co/EcO9y5hE4x — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 16, 2022

