Advertisement

Missing 12-year-old boy in Lake Worth Beach found safe

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 12-year-old boy who was missing in Lake Worth Beach has been found safe, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon.

Officials said earlier in the day that the child, Miguel Serapio, was a runaway.

The sheriff's office tweeted at 1:07 p.m. that Miguel was "no longer missing."

The agency did not offer any other details but said he was back home.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

For now, the pool noodle seems to be the only thing that stands between Toby Wilson mowing his...
WATCH: Man fends off pet emu with pool noodle
A 15-year-old is among four dead in a Florida murder-suicide.
Teen among 4 killed in Florida murder-suicide
Property owner to stop eviction process on Belle Glade rooming house residents
Trial begins for suspect in pool fraud scheme
Freight train crashes into pickup truck stuck on railroad tracks in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

Delray Beach man uses chess to bring families together
Crist picks up union endorsement during stop in West Palm
Florida's Python Challenge to take place in August
Missing 12-year-old Boynton Beach boy found in Fort Lauderdale