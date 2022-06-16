Advertisement

Missing 12-year-old Boynton Beach boy found in Fort Lauderdale

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Boynton Beach police announced Thursday a missing 12-year-old runaway boy who was gone for four days has been found in Fort Lauderdale in "good health."

Police tweeted just before 12 p.m. that Yvens Clervoir "has been located in Fort Lauderdale and is in good health. We have detectives heading that way now."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday issued a Missing Child Alert for Clervoir, who ran away from his home in the 400 block of Northeast 11th Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The FBI, FDLE, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Florida Department of Children and Families, and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were all involved in the search and investigation.

Photo of Yvens Clervoir, 12, supplied by the Boynton Beach Police Department.
Photo of Yvens Clervoir, 12, supplied by the Boynton Beach Police Department.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: FBI joins search for missing 12-year-old Boynton Beach runaway boy

"We know that Yvens is currently struggling with some personal issues," said Stephanie Slater, the public information officer for the Boynton Beach Police Department, at a news conference Thursday.

Slater said Clervoir has run away from home eight times since March and sometimes sleeps under trees, bridges, semi-trucks, and cars.

"Usually he stays within a three-block radius of his home and returns within a few hours. But this time he's believed to be on a black bicycle and he hasn't returned in several days. And that is our big concern," Slater said.

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

Boynton Beach police give update on missing 12-year-old boy

Over the last several days, federal, state, and local agencies have searched for Clervoir both on the ground by going door-to-door, posting flyers in local businesses, and searching waterways, along with aerial canvassing.

"He may not be in Boynton Beach anymore," Slater said Thursday, roughly an hour before Clervoir was eventually found.

Det. Sgt. Astrel Labbe said the FBI was brought in to assist with the search because of the child's age.

"We do have, sometimes, kids run away. And they're 15, 16. It's typical. But in this case, he's 12 years old. We don't usually have a 12-year-old not coming home the same day," Labbe said. "It's our priority to find kids that young."

No other details have been released about how Clervoir was located.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

For now, the pool noodle seems to be the only thing that stands between Toby Wilson mowing his...
WATCH: Man fends off pet emu with pool noodle
A 15-year-old is among four dead in a Florida murder-suicide.
Teen among 4 killed in Florida murder-suicide
Property owner to stop eviction process on Belle Glade rooming house residents
Trial begins for suspect in pool fraud scheme
Freight train crashes into pickup truck stuck on railroad tracks in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

Crist picks up union endorsement during stop in West Palm
Florida's Python Challenge to take place in August
12-year-old boy missing in Lake Worth Beach
Bam Margera attends the 6th Annual Revolver Golden Gods Award Show at Club Nokia on April 23,...
Bam Margera found safe in Delray Beach