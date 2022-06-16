Neighbors react as they search for missing Boynton Beach boy

The search continues into Wednesday night as a Boynton Beach boy has been missing since Sunday.

Authorities said this is the 8th time 12-year-old Yvens Clervoir has run away but he always goes home within hours.

This time he's been missing for 3 days and the whole community now is searching for where he may be.

"God bless you. My prayers are with you and your family and I really hope you find your son," said Tara Marie Rodriguez who lives in Boynton Beach. "It's sad, it's sad for his family, for his friends, his neighbor. At this point, I guess all we can do is hope and pray."

Boynton Beach police took to social media to help in the search alerting residents like Rodriguez who said she's been keeping an eye out since she got word of the news.

"We have your back, Boynton Beach has your back. We have your back and we're looking for your family member. We're looking for him," says Rodriguez.

Boynton Beach police said Clervoir liked to go fishing, and have searched through waterways.

They reached out to Palm Beach Fire Rescue to search through an area canal but wouldn't confirm it was for the search of the missing boy.

"It was dark water diving. The visibility was about 1-2 feet and we had divers check that whole area," said Thomas Reyes with the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. "They did not find anything in the water at this time."

For extra resources, Boynton Beach police called on the FBI to join in on the search Wednesday afternoon passing out fliers searching.

"My heart goes out to the family cause this is a child. We want to make sure that our children are safe out here," said Nerlande Sandra who lives in Boynton Beach.

For families in the neighborhood, it's a reminder to stay vigilant and always be aware of your surroundings.

"I've lost a child before so I can imagine what the mom is going through. I've never seen him before but I'll keep a lookout," said Lawanda Blocker who lives in Boynton Beach.

Clervoir was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt, black pants and vans sneakers and may be riding a black bicycle.

If you have any information you are asked to call authorities.

Scripps Only Content 2022