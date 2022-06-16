Pediatrician 'furious' after Florida doesn't pre-order COVID-19 vaccine for youngest children

Many parents are looking forward to finally being able to get their toddlers and babies vaccinated against COVID-19 after an FDA advisory panel recommended coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for children 6 months to 5 years old.

The issue now goes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for approval, and shots could go into arms next week. But maybe not here in Florida.

But WPTV is learning the vaccination process could take longer in Florida because the state did not pre-order doses of the vaccine, arguing there's not enough data to support the vaccine for healthy children.

In fact, local pediatricians said they are unable to pre-order doses like they have in the past, and that could ultimately impact the health of their youngest patients.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

"As long as they say it's a go, I'm ready to go," said Palm Beach County mom Martha Annunziata.

For Annunizata, keeping her two young kids safe from COVID-19 has been a balancing act.

"It's a daily concern because we are vaccinated and having them not, I feel like they're unprotected," Annunziata said.

Annunziata is looking forward to getting her 10-month-old and 3-year-old vaccinated. But here in Florida, that's not a guarantee on day one.

"For the 6 months to 5, the state's recommendation holds. It's a recommendation against doing it, which is different than saying you can't. You are free to choose," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in Miami Thursday. "There are not going to be any state programs that are going to be trying to get COVID jabs to infants and toddlers and newborns. That's not something that we think is appropriate, and we're not going to be utilizing our resources in that regard."

WATCH GOVERNOR'S COMMENTS:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks vaccine for young children

The state of Florida said there is not enough data to support the vaccine for healthy children. Therefore the Florida Department of Health did not pre-order doses.

Florida is the only state making that decision.

"There’s been a lot of unpredictable and, sort of, scientifically inexplicable decision making on the part of the FDA, and sometimes on the part of the CDC during the pandemic," said Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. "From what I’ve seen, there’s just insufficient data."

The Florida Department of Health sent the following statement to WPTV on Thursday:

"The Florida Department of Health (Department) has made it clear to the federal government that states do not need to be involved in the convoluted vaccine distribution process, especially when the federal government has a track record of developing inconsistent and unsustainable COVID-19 policies.



It is also no surprise we chose not to participate in distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine when the Department does not recommend it for all children. Doctors can order vaccines if they are in need, and there are currently no orders in the Department's ordering system for the COVID-19 vaccine for this age group."

The Florida Department of Health said doctors can order the vaccine through the Florida SHOTS program — just like any other vaccine — and it would come from the federal government.

"I'm quite concerned. We're all concerned," said Dr. Tommy Schechtman with Pediatric Partners. "How does the state of Florida interfere with the relationship we have with our patients?"

Schechtman said he believes that decision is impacting his ability to get shots for his youngest patients.

"So when the Florida Department of Health tells us, yes, doctors can place their orders, they can get the vaccines, you are saying, at this point, that is not true?" WPTV journalist Stephanie Susskind asked Schechtman.

"Absolutely not true," Schechtman answered. "As we speak, it is not true."

WATCH INTERVIEW WITH DOCTOR:

Dr. Tommy Schechtman speaks to WPTV about vaccine for kids

Schechtman said doctors are trying to find other ways to get the vaccine for their young patients who have gone without it for so long.

"We're extremely furious that we are not able to protect our children, our patients," Schechtman said. "We have many patients and parents that are upset, angry, anxious."

WPTV reached back out to the Florida Department of Health for a response about Schechtman not being able to place a vaccine order, but has not yet heard back.

Schechtman said retail pharmacies should still be able to get the vaccine, along with the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, a federally-qualified health center that is able to pre-order its supply directly from the federal government.

"As a medical doctor I would have to say I disagree with that stance by the state of Florida, unfortunately," said Dr. Chad Sanborn, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Palm Beach Children's Hospital and KIDZ Medical Services. "While small children get sick less often and often less severe than certainly older adults do, we certainly see children in the hospital with COVID."

Sanborn sees the impacts of COVID-19 at Palm Beach Children's Hospital and supports the vaccine. He suggests that parents talk to their pediatricians if they have concerns.

"It's a relief in many ways and very promising for us in the medical field to see, yes," Sanborn said. "We finally have some offer of additional protection for these small children and infants."

But without those state doses, Sanborn said it could hinder public health vaccination efforts.

Annunziata said she's waited this long and won't give up on keeping her kids safe.

"My hope would be that our politicians and the people leading our country really look at August being a new school year. And I hope they really think about that and get our kids safe before we enter into another school year," Annunziata said.

Scripps Only Content 2022