Push to register homeless residents to vote

There is a push by community groups to register qualified homeless people to vote.

Certain locations can be used as an address for those interested in casting a ballot.

Cafe Joshua in West Palm Beach is a major homeless advocacy group working to register each and every lost voice.

Despite the hardship that homeless communities face every day, many believe there still should be a way for them to exercise their right to vote.

Join The Lord’s Place at Café Joshua on Thursday, June 16th at 11:30 for our first in a series of voter registration events! Every Voice Counts! Posted by The Lord's Place on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

The U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness says less than 10% of people who are experiencing homelessness nationwide actually vote.

The Lord's Place is hoping to increase registered voters. The agency says there are at least 1,400 homeless people on any given night just in Palm Beach County.

Many barriers prevent this community from voting, like an address or transportation.

Jennifer Sellars explains the importance of registering homeless residents to vote in Palm Beach County.

A voter registration area at Cafe Joshua is educating the homeless about their voting rights, how to register and how to get to the polls on Election Day.

"This is one way to make sure that their voices are heard, and they're participating in the decisions that are being made at a local level," Jennifer Sellars, the director of community engagement and advocacy at the Lord's Place, said. "It's really important, especially now with affordable housing being in such need, that there's a crisis around that. There are pieces that are coming out at the local level that our homeless community needs to be aware of and they need to have a voice."

Sellers said those experiencing homelessness can use Saint Ann Place's address in West Palm Beach to register to vote.

Cafe Joshua is holding two more voter registration events next month. One is taking place July 21 at 11:30 a.m. and the other on July 22 at noon.

Scripps Only Content 2022