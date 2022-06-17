Advertisement

3 people injured in shooting at 7-Eleven in Royal Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Three people are hospitalized following a shooting at a Royal Palm Beach 7-Eleven Thursday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. at a 7-Eleven located on Southern Boulevard, just east of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard.

Deputies arrived at the scene and located three men suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The three men were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

PBSO said several individuals have been detained. The motive is unknown at this time.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are en route to the scene to investigate further.

There is no immediate threat to the community, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

