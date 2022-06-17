City of Delray Beach to increase water, sewer rates

Delray Beach City Commission approved Thursday an ordinance to increase water and wastewater rates and to enforce three-day irrigation schedules.

According to the city, a study found the current water and sewer rates would be insufficient to cover routine operations and maintenance expenses of the system, annual debt service, and other capital-related needs.

“Our duty is to have the foresight to plan for the future needs of our community,” said Mayor Shelly Petrolia. “We have made such progress planning for necessary capital improvement projects such as our new water plant. Our water rates have not increased for 13 years, and the rate increases will help fund that project as well as other operational needs, while keeping the average water bill for a Delray Beach homeowner competitive with homeowners in neighboring cities.”

The city said that despite the increases over the next 5 years, the average water bill for a Delray Beach homeowner in 2026 will be $75.66, $5.59 below that of a homeowner in a surrounding city today.

Water conservation measures are also a focus area for the city in order to promote efficient water use and decrease water waste.

“Many households have been voluntarily following the three-day irrigation schedule and now, we are hopeful that many more will follow,” said Hassan Hadjimiry. “Conserving water is a top priority for the District and a top priority for our city.”

Delray Beach residents who use potable water for irrigation should follow the conservation schedule in order to avoid fines.

Residents on odd home addresses should use the irrigation on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, while those on even home addresses will use the water on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Ordinance 11-22 went into effect on June 15. However, there is a 90-day grace period that ends on Sept. 15.

For more information about the city's irrigation ordinance, click here.

