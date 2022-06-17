Dads get free admission to Rapids Water Park for Father's Day weekend

Calling all dads. Drop your wallets and pick up your swimsuits this weekend.

Rapids Water Park is offering free admission for all dads this Father's Day weekend with the purchase of a regularly priced ticket for children 3 and older.

Children 2 or younger are also free.

South Florida's largest water park is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

