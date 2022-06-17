Advertisement

Florida's governor aims to strengthen state's immigration laws

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida’s sanctuary cities ban got stronger Friday morning.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 1808 into law, saying it will protect Floridians from the president’s border crisis.

The GOP majority pushed the policy through the state legislature earlier this year.

Among its provisions, local police are required to better cooperate with state and federal immigration officials, and local governments are prohibited from contracting with businesses knowingly transporting undocumented into Florida.

The governor also said he’s petitioning Florida’s Supreme Court to impanel a grand jury. It would investigate smuggling and other illegal immigration operations.

DeSantis said local governments would also be scrutinized for violation of the state’s immigration laws.

"From the president on down, these people took an oath to support and defend the constitution of the United States. They are violating that oath of office with their reckless open boarder policies. Today, Florida fights back," DeSantis said.

State-level Democrats have dubbed the bill and governor’s actions an effort to distract from his failures on "real issues."

The incoming House Minority Leader said in a statement, "the truth is that the majority of Americans support a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants."

