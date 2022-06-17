Advertisement

PBSO deputies searching for missing 12-year-old boy with autism

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Palm Beach County deputies on Friday are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who has autism.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Coppet, 12, was last seen Wednesday in Belle Glade.

Officials said Coppet has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism, but is high functioning.

Coppet has black hair and brown eyes.

If you've seen the child, call 911 or the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.

