10 injured, 1 missing after boats collide in Biscayne Bay

Authorities are searching for a missing man after two boats collided Friday night in Biscayne Bay.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said 12 people were on the boats when they collided late Friday off Key Biscayne.

He said 10 people were taken to a hospital, including an adult and child.

One person on the boat wasn't hospitalized.

"At this time, we don't know how the accident happened," Sanchez said.

He said the U.S. Coast Guard was the lead agency in the search.

