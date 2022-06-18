10 rescued, 2 bodies recovered after boats collide in Biscayne Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that two bodies have been recovered after a boat collision that injured 10 people Friday night in Biscayne Bay.

A Coast Guard news release said they were notified about 10:30 p.m. that two boats collided in the water, about a mile west of Key Biscayne.

The Coast Guard said someone involved in the collision reported 12 people in the water.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued 10 people from the water and recovered one body. A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team recovered another body.

Two people were critically injured in the collision. The Coast Guard said one of them was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Nine others were taken to HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami Department of Fire-Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue assisted in the search and rescue.

"On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we'd like to offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones," Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Tuxhorn said. "The Coast Guard and our local partner agencies quickly responded and exhaustively worked together on this search and rescue case."

The FWC is investigating the cause of the collision.

