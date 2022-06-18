Homeowners: To sell or not to sell?

To sell or not to sell? That's the question so many homeowners like Lori Poss are facing.

"You're always getting papers in the mail. They're always, 'you, hey are you interested in selling? Make some money on your property?'" said Poss.

The longtime West Boynton Beach resident has seen her home double in value.

"Right now, they're cash offers. So, $1.2 million is the cash offer," said Poss. "I just can't believe a house the size of mine, a one-story home is worth so much money."

While the offers are tempting, Poss said she's not interested in selling due to her job and the school district for her children.

For owners looking to cash in on soaring home values, experts say the time to act may be right now.

"If you're moving out of the area or downsizing significantly now is the time to sell," said Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist who said we're at the peak of the what's been a red-hot housing market.

"If you really want to sell at the peak, now would be the time is hard to say. The last change overtook 1-3 months depending on where you were," said Johnson.

But what's weighing on so many minds is the hike in interest rates and the prospect of finding a new home if they sell now.

"With the demand that we have here with the inventory shortage, I think you'll either see prices slow dramatically. In other words, maybe they won't decline. But the rate of increase year over year will go back to 2, 3%," said Johnson."

Johnson also says a slowdown in purchases is also a factor for would-be buyers looking to finance their next home.

"I mean, it's crazy. I'm imagining most people who are just looking for a home or getting married really struggling," said Poss.

