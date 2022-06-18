Advertisement

Royal Palm Beach man dies in Palm Beach crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Royal Palm Beach man died in a crash early Saturday morning.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Numa Karly Jean Bernard, 20, was driving southbound on S. County Road in Palm Beach at a high rate of speed in a 2007 Honda CRV at 3:25 a.m.

For unknown reasons, Bernard veered off the roadway and struck a concrete light pole.

After striking the pole, the vehicle struck a concrete wall, then a tree.

Bernard was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center with critical injuries and was pronounced deceased at 6:45 a.m.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Builder accused of stealing thousands from customers
Funeral service held for FWC investigator Kyle Patterson
3 people injured in shooting at 7-Eleven in Royal Palm Beach
Port St. Lucie dog breeder kidnapped; 3 suspects in custody
All of South Florida except Okeechobee listed in 'high' COVID-19 community category

Latest News

Ceremony remembers lynchings ahead of Juneteenth
10 rescued, 2 bodies recovered after boats collide in Biscayne Bay
PBSO seeks runaway Royal Palm Beach teen
A U.S. Coast Guard 33-foot response boat moves through the water on Biscayne Bay during a media...
10 injured, 1 missing after boats collide in Biscayne Bay