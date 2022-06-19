Advertisement

Man killed after fight in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One person is dead following a fight in Lake Worth Beach Saturday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North G Street.

Deputies arrived at the scene and located a man suffering from a stabbing wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating this stabbing as a homicide.

Suspect information is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the fight is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Royal Palm Beach man dies in Palm Beach crash
Port St. Lucie dog breeder kidnapped; 3 suspects in custody
Organizers have high hopes for Juneteenth Freedom Fest
Homeowners: To sell or not to sell?

Latest News

St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomes Father’s Day baby
Organizers have high hopes for Juneteenth Freedom Fest
Royal Palm Beach man dies in Palm Beach crash
Ceremony remembers lynchings ahead of Juneteenth