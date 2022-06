St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomed a baby boy on Father's Day.

Baby boy Liam was born at 3:28 a.m. to parents Gloria and Alvarez Canales.

He weighs 7 pounds and 5 ounces and is 20 inches long.

Baby Liam is the couple's second child.

Alvarez is excited to have this awesome gift of a healthy baby boy as his Father’s Day gift.

