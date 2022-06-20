Flight delays, cancelations continue to impact travelers at PBIA

Many Americans are starting to travel again, but in many instances, the lack of pilots and crews are leading to delays and flight cancellations.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, there were 530 flight delays within the U.S. and 252 cancellations, according to Flight Aware.

At Palm Beach International Airport, things looked slightly better but still worse than usual with several delays and at least one cancellation.

On Sunday, Flight Aware reported nearly 6,000 delays within the U.S. and more than 900 flights were canceled.

Airlines are often times blaming the cancellations and delays on bad weather, but they are also dealing with a major staffing shortage.

As many as 2.3 million passengers are expected to fly every day this summer, meaning numbers are approaching 2019 levels.

Experts suggest that travelers should book their flights early in the day so if the flight does get canceled, there is a chance of getting another flight. They also recommend paying for travel insurance and, if possible, packing a carry-on in case of delays or cancellations.

The Flight Aware app can also prove helpful to check and see if a plane is on time for all of its routes prior to yours.

