Flight delays and cancelations continue to impact travelers at PBIA

Many Americans are starting to travel again, but in many instances, the lack of pilots and crews are leading to delays and flight cancellations.

As of 7 a.m. Monday morning, there were 530 flight delays within the U.S. and 252 cancellations according to Flight Aware.

At Palm Beach International Airport, things looked slightly better but still worse than usual with several delays and at least one cancellation.

On Sunday, Flight Aware reported nearly 6,000 delays within the U.S. and more than 900 flights were canceled.

Airlines are often times blaming the cancelations and delays on bad weather, but they are also dealing with a major staffing shortage.

As many as 2.3 million passengers are expected to fly every day this summer, meaning numbers are approaching 2019 levels.

Experts suggest you should book your flight early in the day so if the flight does get canceled, you have a chance of getting another flight. They also recommend you pay for travel insurance and if possible, pack a carry-on so your things are always with you.

The Flight Aware app can also prove helpful to check and see if your plane is on time for all of its routes prior to yours.

