Voting 101: Your chance to learn about the voting process

There’s an opportunity for you to learn about the process of elections and voting, and get your questions answered about the newest developments in Florida, at the LEAD Lunch & Learn. WPTV anchor Ashleigh Walters will be the facilitator of this non-partisan event.

The event is from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. You are welcomed to join the event virtually over Zoom, or in person at Manatee Lagoon.]

The panel discussion is begins at noon, followed by the Spirit of Community Awards presented to winners across the state of Florida.

The event aims to inform about how a fair and open election system and the right to vote is fundamental to our democracy in the United States. It will showcase the nuances of the voting process, explaining how to get informed about what’s on the ballot, and cast your vote.

Among many topics, you’ll hear about key issues that may affect voters in general, and specifically women voters.

Elected officials will explain how they try to stay on top of the needs of their constituents.

You’ll learn about the rights of registered voters in Florida, the rules around polling locations, and what happens in a runoff. Voters will learn what’s changed recently for Floridians as they head to the polls.

